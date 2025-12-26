Bitcoin bounces back to $88,970 as big options expiry looms

This price movement shows how Bitcoin is holding steady despite low year-end trading activity. With support around $86,800 and resistance near $90,500, factors like ETF inflows and shifting futures bets are keeping things interesting. Plus, Japan's tighter monetary policy is adding some extra volatility to the mix.

What could happen next?

If Bitcoin pushes past $89,700, it could be eyeing that big $100k milestone—but if it slips below $87k, support might kick in there.

Other cryptos are also inching up: Ethereum hit $2,973 (+1.63%), XRP reached $1.83 (+1.33%), and Solana edged up to $121.5 (+0.13%).