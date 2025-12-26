Zepto's sales skyrocket, but losses hit new high in FY25
Zepto, the quick grocery delivery app everyone's been buzzing about, saw its sales jump 129% to ₹9,668.8 crore in FY25.
But there's a catch: losses also ballooned by 177%, hitting ₹3,367 crore—meaning for every rupee earned, a big chunk is still going out the door.
Why does this matter?
Even with all that growth, Zepto is burning cash faster than before—losses now make up 35% of its turnover (up from 29% last year).
Competitors like Blinkit and Instamart are also in the race but facing their own money struggles.
Zepto just raised $450 million at a $7 billion valuation and plans to file for an IPO soon.
If you're curious about how fast-growing startups juggle hype and hard numbers—or what it takes to survive India's quick-commerce wars—this story is worth your scroll.