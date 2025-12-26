Zepto's sales skyrocket, but losses hit new high in FY25

Why does this matter?

Even with all that growth, Zepto is burning cash faster than before—losses now make up 35% of its turnover (up from 29% last year).

Competitors like Blinkit and Instamart are also in the race but facing their own money struggles.

Zepto just raised $450 million at a $7 billion valuation and plans to file for an IPO soon.

If you're curious about how fast-growing startups juggle hype and hard numbers—or what it takes to survive India's quick-commerce wars—this story is worth your scroll.