IRFC shares jump 7% as investors eye railway boost
Business
IRFC shares shot up over 7% on Friday morning, trading at ₹130.50 and landing among the top public sector performers of the day.
The buzz? Investors are feeling optimistic ahead of the Union Budget 2026, hoping for big moves in railway infrastructure that could benefit IRFC.
Why investors are interested
IRFC's steady financial health is adding to the excitement.
Thanks to stable interest rates and reliable funding, the company offers predictable returns as the main financer for Indian Railways.
For anyone looking for a solid stock with strong government backing, IRFC is definitely catching attention right now.