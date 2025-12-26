Reliance makes ₹450cr bid to buy this Mumbai hospital

Legal hurdles

SevenHills Healthcare's legal challenges and sale process

SevenHills Healthcare is embroiled in a long-running legal battle with Mumbai's civic body over land compensation. The dispute has been blocking the hospital's sale, even after being admitted to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in March 2018. Originally, SevenHills owned two hospitals—one in Mumbai and another in Visakhapatnam. The bankruptcy court allowed creditors to sell these hospitals separately to expedite the process amid ongoing disputes.