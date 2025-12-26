Reliance makes ₹450cr bid to buy this Mumbai hospital
What's the story
NK Holdings, a company backed by Reliance Industries, and Jupiter Hospital are vying to acquire SevenHills Healthcare. The latter operates the 1,500-bed SevenHills Hospital in Mumbai. Both bidders have submitted similar bids of around ₹450 crore but with different payment terms. Jupiter has proposed an upfront payment within 30 days of bankruptcy court approval while NK Holdings's offer is payable over five years.
Legal hurdles
SevenHills Healthcare's legal challenges and sale process
SevenHills Healthcare is embroiled in a long-running legal battle with Mumbai's civic body over land compensation. The dispute has been blocking the hospital's sale, even after being admitted to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in March 2018. Originally, SevenHills owned two hospitals—one in Mumbai and another in Visakhapatnam. The bankruptcy court allowed creditors to sell these hospitals separately to expedite the process amid ongoing disputes.
Sale status
Visakhapatnam hospital sold, Mumbai's fate still uncertain
In July 2024, NCLT approved MGM Healthcare's plan to acquire the Visakhapatnam hospital for ₹171 crore. However, the fate of the Mumbai hospital remains uncertain as MCGM has claimed ₹140.8 crore as unpaid rent. This claim is yet to be admitted by the resolution professional overseeing insolvency proceedings. Several hospital chains including Max Healthcare and KIMS Hospital had shown interest in acquiring SevenHills post-COVID-19 pandemic.