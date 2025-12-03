Bitcoin briefly crosses $92K as crypto market vibes shift

Cautious optimism as investors eye Fed decision

Even with prices up, the mood is still mixed—Bitcoin's negative funding rate hints some traders aren't convinced just yet.

Analysts say there's more strategic risk-taking now thanks to growing interest from big investors, but many are playing it safe by holding stablecoins until things settle down.

With everyone watching the upcoming Federal Reserve interest rate call, most are keeping their options open and waiting for clearer signals before making any big moves.