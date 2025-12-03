Bitcoin briefly crosses $92K as crypto market vibes shift
Bitcoin made a quick comeback this week, jumping past $92,000 after a recent dip that wiped out almost $1 billion in leveraged trades.
Ethereum followed with an 8% boost, and coins like Cardano, Chainlink, and Solana all saw double-digit gains.
The rally was sparked by the US SEC's plans to unveil an 'innovation exemption' for digital asset companies and Vanguard's announcement that it will allow crypto-holding mutual funds and ETFs to be traded on its platform.
Cautious optimism as investors eye Fed decision
Even with prices up, the mood is still mixed—Bitcoin's negative funding rate hints some traders aren't convinced just yet.
Analysts say there's more strategic risk-taking now thanks to growing interest from big investors, but many are playing it safe by holding stablecoins until things settle down.
With everyone watching the upcoming Federal Reserve interest rate call, most are keeping their options open and waiting for clearer signals before making any big moves.