Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin see massive drops: What's happening
Crypto took a big hit on Thursday as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin all dropped sharply.
Over $1 billion was wiped out in liquidations within just 24 hours—ouch.
Why the drop? Investors on edge ahead of inflation report
If you're following crypto, these drops are tied to investors getting nervous before a key US inflation report (the PCE Index) that could influence Federal Reserve interest rates.
Bitcoin slid 3.6% to below $111,400; Ethereum and Dogecoin fell around 7%.
Some analysts still see hope for a rebound later in 2025 if rate cuts happen.
Factors contributing to the decline
Market fatigue is setting in after nearly three years of gains.
Big bets against Bitcoin (like a $5 million put option), expiring crypto contracts, rising US bond yields, and even talk of a government shutdown have all added to the pressure.