L&T tops Nifty as Telangana set to buy metro stake Business Sep 26, 2025

L&T shares are on a roll, topping the Nifty 50 even as the rest of the market slides.

The buzz? Telangana is set to buy L&T's stake in Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-I for ₹2,000 crore and take over more than ₹13,000 crore in project debt.

This move is easing a huge financial load for L&T and sending its stock price close to a yearly high.