L&T tops Nifty as Telangana set to buy metro stake
Business
L&T shares are on a roll, topping the Nifty 50 even as the rest of the market slides.
The buzz? Telangana is set to buy L&T's stake in Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-I for ₹2,000 crore and take over more than ₹13,000 crore in project debt.
This move is easing a huge financial load for L&T and sending its stock price close to a yearly high.
This exit will improve L&T's return on equity
Analysts say this deal could save L&T over ₹600 crore and boost its earnings per share by 4%. Return on Equity is also set to rise.
L&T's chairman called their original ₹20,000 crore investment "probably the most complicated investment we have ever done," so this exit marks a big step toward streamlining their business and improving performance.