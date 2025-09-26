India's festive season to generate 200,000 jobs, 70% gig roles

India 's upcoming festive season is set to generate nearly 2 lakh jobs across various sectors, a report by global technology and digital talent solutions provider NLB Services has said. The hiring surge will be driven mainly by quick commerce and third-party logistics sectors. This year's hiring is expected to increase by around 20-25% compared to last year, Sachin Alug, CEO of NLB Services, said.

Job distribution 70% of roles will be gig positions Of the anticipated 2 lakh jobs, a whopping 70% are expected to be gig roles. The remaining 30% will be permanent positions. This indicates that companies are moving toward a hybrid workforce model, balancing flexibility with scalability. Major players in quick commerce and e-commerce are likely to retain about 26% of this expanded workforce beyond the festive season, signaling a structural change rather than just a seasonal spike.

Regional growth Tier II, III cities to see major hiring surge This year, tier II and III cities are expected to see a major hiring surge. Cities like Bhubaneswar, Kochi, Indore, Surat, and Nagpur are likely to witness a 30-40% increase in gig hiring compared to last year. These cities are fast emerging as micro-fulfillment hubs for retail and e-commerce companies. Last festive season, tier II cities accounted for 47% of total gig hiring (YoY), which is projected to rise to 50% in FY26.