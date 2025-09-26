India's festive season to generate 200,000 jobs, 70% gig roles
India's upcoming festive season is set to generate nearly 2 lakh jobs across various sectors, a report by global technology and digital talent solutions provider NLB Services has said. The hiring surge will be driven mainly by quick commerce and third-party logistics sectors. This year's hiring is expected to increase by around 20-25% compared to last year, Sachin Alug, CEO of NLB Services, said.
70% of roles will be gig positions
Of the anticipated 2 lakh jobs, a whopping 70% are expected to be gig roles. The remaining 30% will be permanent positions. This indicates that companies are moving toward a hybrid workforce model, balancing flexibility with scalability. Major players in quick commerce and e-commerce are likely to retain about 26% of this expanded workforce beyond the festive season, signaling a structural change rather than just a seasonal spike.
Tier II, III cities to see major hiring surge
This year, tier II and III cities are expected to see a major hiring surge. Cities like Bhubaneswar, Kochi, Indore, Surat, and Nagpur are likely to witness a 30-40% increase in gig hiring compared to last year. These cities are fast emerging as micro-fulfillment hubs for retail and e-commerce companies. Last festive season, tier II cities accounted for 47% of total gig hiring (YoY), which is projected to rise to 50% in FY26.
Increased participation of women in festive workforce
Another major shift this year is the increased participation of women in the festive workforce. The gig economy, especially in sectors like customer experience, delivery, grooming, and food services, is likely to see a significant rise in female workforce involvement. Alug said there will be a 30-35% increase in women taking up short-term or gig-based roles compared to last year.