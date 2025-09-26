Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant breaks labor laws, discriminates against minorities: Report

Investigators found hiring discrimination against Uyghur, Tibetan, and Hui minorities

More than half the workforce during busy seasons are temporary dispatch workers—far above the legal 10% cap—and they miss out on basics like paid leave or social insurance.

The probe also found hiring discrimination against Uyghur, Tibetan, and Hui minorities, plus pregnant women being screened out through medical checks.

Foxconn admitted to too many temp hires but denied any bias; Apple sent in teams to investigate and says it's committed to fair labor, though workers say wage delays and pressure continue.

Despite expanding in India, Apple still relies heavily on this vulnerable temp workforce in Zhengzhou.