Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant breaks labor laws, discriminates against minorities: Report
A recent report by China Labor Watch says Foxconn's massive Zhengzhou plant—where most iPhones are made—has been breaking labor laws.
Investigators found workers regularly working 60-75 hours per week (exceeding legal and company limits), and wages withheld to stop people from quitting.
Investigators found hiring discrimination against Uyghur, Tibetan, and Hui minorities
More than half the workforce during busy seasons are temporary dispatch workers—far above the legal 10% cap—and they miss out on basics like paid leave or social insurance.
The probe also found hiring discrimination against Uyghur, Tibetan, and Hui minorities, plus pregnant women being screened out through medical checks.
Foxconn admitted to too many temp hires but denied any bias; Apple sent in teams to investigate and says it's committed to fair labor, though workers say wage delays and pressure continue.
Despite expanding in India, Apple still relies heavily on this vulnerable temp workforce in Zhengzhou.