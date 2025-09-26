India's 10-year bond yield rises to 6.50%
India's 10-year government bond yield ticked up to 6.5038% on Friday, just as investors brace for a major debt auction—the last one for this half of the fiscal year.
The government is set to sell ₹160 billion each in 15- and 40-year bonds, so all eyes are on how this plays out.
Traders are on high alert
The results from this auction will help shape demand for a massive ₹6.82 trillion worth of bonds coming up between October and March.
Plus, state borrowing plans could shake things up further, making traders extra alert to any shifts in demand or market mood.
Global trends are in the mix
Everyone's waiting for the RBI's policy update on October 1.
Some think rates might drop, but most expect things to stay steady while the effects of earlier cuts play out.
On top of that, rising US Treasury yields could nudge India's yields higher too—so global trends are definitely in the mix here.