India's 10-year bond yield rises to 6.50% Business Sep 26, 2025

India's 10-year government bond yield ticked up to 6.5038% on Friday, just as investors brace for a major debt auction—the last one for this half of the fiscal year.

The government is set to sell ₹160 billion each in 15- and 40-year bonds, so all eyes are on how this plays out.