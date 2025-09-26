US to impose tariffs on imported electronics if local production Business Sep 26, 2025

The Trump administration is looking at a new rule to cut down on how many semiconductors the US imports from other countries.

The idea? Get American chip production to match what's being brought in, so if companies don't hit that 1:1 balance, they could get slapped with tariffs.

The administration says it's about protecting both the economy and national security, especially since the US depends a lot on places like Taiwan for these crucial tech parts.