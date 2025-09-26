US to impose tariffs on imported electronics if local production
The Trump administration is looking at a new rule to cut down on how many semiconductors the US imports from other countries.
The idea? Get American chip production to match what's being brought in, so if companies don't hit that 1:1 balance, they could get slapped with tariffs.
The administration says it's about protecting both the economy and national security, especially since the US depends a lot on places like Taiwan for these crucial tech parts.
Complications in the plan
Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has been talking with industry leaders and says boosting local chip-making is important for economic security.
But making this shift isn't simple—lots of gadgets are built overseas using US-designed chips, so supply chains could get messy.
There's also debate over how tariffs would work when products use a mix of American and foreign chips, showing just how complicated this plan could get.