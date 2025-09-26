Next Article
GK Energy surges 13% on debut: What's the buzz
Business
GK Energy just hit the stock market and made a splash, listing at an 11.8% premium over its IPO price of ₹153.
By mid-morning, shares were up over 13%, giving early investors a nearly 15% return in just a few hours.
IPO oversubscribed 93 times
The IPO was wildly popular, getting oversubscribed 93 times thanks to strong interest from big investors.
GK Energy, known for building solar-powered water pump systems under the PM-KUSUM scheme, raised ₹464 crore and plans to use most of it for working capital.
With solid FY25 profits and a hefty order book lined up for the coming year, the company's growth story is one to watch.