GK Energy surges 13% on debut: What's the buzz

IPO oversubscribed 93 times

The IPO was wildly popular, getting oversubscribed 93 times thanks to strong interest from big investors.

GK Energy, known for building solar-powered water pump systems under the PM-KUSUM scheme, raised ₹464 crore and plans to use most of it for working capital.

With solid FY25 profits and a hefty order book lined up for the coming year, the company's growth story is one to watch.