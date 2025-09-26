China now runs over 2 million industrial robots
China has officially become the global leader in industrial robots, running more than two million of them in its factories.
Just last year (2024), China added nearly 300,000 new robots—over half of all new factory robots worldwide—while the US only installed about 34,000.
Made in China
While robot demand is dropping in places like Japan and Europe, China's growth keeps rolling thanks to strong government support and a focus on making its own tech.
The "Made in China 2025" plan kicked off back in 2015 to boost homegrown innovation, and it's paying off: nearly 60% of new robots used in China are now made locally.
With a state-backed venture capital fund aiming to attract nearly RMB 1 trillion over 20 years to power up robotics and AI even more, China now makes a third of the world's factory robots—solidifying its spot as manufacturing's biggest powerhouse.