China now runs over 2 million industrial robots

Made in China

While robot demand is dropping in places like Japan and Europe, China's growth keeps rolling thanks to strong government support and a focus on making its own tech.

The "Made in China 2025" plan kicked off back in 2015 to boost homegrown innovation, and it's paying off: nearly 60% of new robots used in China are now made locally.

With a state-backed venture capital fund aiming to attract nearly RMB 1 trillion over 20 years to power up robotics and AI even more, China now makes a third of the world's factory robots—solidifying its spot as manufacturing's biggest powerhouse.