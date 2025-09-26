Coal India, SCCL announce ₹1.03 lakh performance-linked reward Business Sep 26, 2025

Coal India Limited (CIL) and Singareni Collieries (SCCL) just announced a ₹1.03 lakh performance-linked reward (PLR) for their non-executive staff, right in time for the festival season.

The decision, made on September 26, 2025, recognizes the hard work of these employees and aims to boost their spirits with some extra financial support.