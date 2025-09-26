Coal India, SCCL announce ₹1.03 lakh performance-linked reward
Coal India Limited (CIL) and Singareni Collieries (SCCL) just announced a ₹1.03 lakh performance-linked reward (PLR) for their non-executive staff, right in time for the festival season.
The decision, made on September 26, 2025, recognizes the hard work of these employees and aims to boost their spirits with some extra financial support.
Payout to reach over 2.5 lakh employees
This reward will reach about 2.1 lakh non-executive cadre employees of CIL and 38,000 non-executive cadre employees of SCCL across India.
The payout—over ₹2,500 crore combined—will be given out on a pro-rata basis, depending on attendance.
CIL's commitment to its workforce
CIL produces over 80% of India's coal, and its non-executive staff are at the heart of that effort.
By rolling out this bonus, the company hopes to lift morale and show appreciation for those keeping India's energy running strong during the holidays.