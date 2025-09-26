Next Article
Nazara Technologies's stock drops 75%: What's going on?
Nazara Technologies's stock suddenly dropped from ₹1,116.85 to ₹280.70 this week, but don't panic—it's just because of a planned stock split and bonus issue, not any financial problems.
The move was meant to make shares more affordable and boost trading activity.
Nazara split each share and gave out bonus shares
Nazara split each share (from ₹4 face value to ₹2) and gave out one bonus share for every share owned by September 25, effectively turning every original share into four.
This is their first-ever stock split and only the second time they've given a bonus, with the last such issuance in June 2022—all aimed at making it easier for more people to invest in the company.