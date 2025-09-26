Nazara Technologies's stock drops 75%: What's going on?

Nazara split each share and gave out bonus shares

Nazara split each share (from ₹4 face value to ₹2) and gave out one bonus share for every share owned by September 25, effectively turning every original share into four.

This is their first-ever stock split and only the second time they've given a bonus, with the last such issuance in June 2022—all aimed at making it easier for more people to invest in the company.