Curefoods raises ₹160 crore from Binny Bansal's 3State Ventures

Curefoods's ambitious growth plans

Founded in 2016, Curefoods operates over 500 service locations across 70+ cities and manages food brands like EatFit, CakeZone, Nomad Pizza, Frozen Bottle, Sharief Bhai, and Krispy Kreme.

Their hub-and-spoke model—with five central kitchens and 13 warehouses—helps them deliver efficiently.

The IPO funds are set to fuel more expansion, support their subsidiary Fan Hospitality, pay down debt, and cover day-to-day operations.