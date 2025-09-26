Next Article
Tata Motors shares rise as JLR resumes operations post cyberattack
Business
Tata Motors's shares got a 2% boost to ₹677 after Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) began restarting its operations, which had been down for almost a month due to a cyberattack.
The move helped end a short dip in Tata Motors's stock and signals that JLR is finally getting back on track.
Cyberattack expected to cost JLR around PS300-400 million in revenue
Some of JLR's key digital systems are up and running again, helping clear order backlogs and speed up sales.
Their main parts center is returning to full operations, enabling global partners to continue servicing customer vehicles.
Still, the cyberattack is expected to cost JLR around £300-400 million in revenue—even as Tata Motors's shares were trading higher by that morning.