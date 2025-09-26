Tata Motors shares rise as JLR resumes operations post cyberattack

Cyberattack expected to cost JLR around PS300-400 million in revenue

Some of JLR's key digital systems are up and running again, helping clear order backlogs and speed up sales.

Their main parts center is returning to full operations, enabling global partners to continue servicing customer vehicles.

Still, the cyberattack is expected to cost JLR around £300-400 million in revenue—even as Tata Motors's shares were trading higher by that morning.