Foxconn's iPhone 17 production marred by labor violations, report says
A new report from China Labour Watch highlights serious labor issues at Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant in a recent investigation while making the iPhone 17.
Workers reportedly dealt with unpaid wages, forced overtime, and pressure to work night shifts.
The number of temp workers was also above China's legal limit, and some who left early didn't get paid.
Apple is investigating the claims
Many employees worked up to 75 hours a week—way over both Chinese law and Apple's own rules.
The report also points to exposure to unsafe chemicals, unfair hiring practices, and intimidation for speaking up.
In response, Apple said it's investigating the claims and reminded suppliers that safe working conditions are required.
The company is also ramping up production in India to diversify its supply chain and mitigate tariffs.