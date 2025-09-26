Srini Gopalan to become T-Mobile's new CEO on November 1

T-Mobile just announced that Srini Gopalan will step in as CEO on November 1. He'll be taking over from Mike Sievert, who shifts to Vice Chairman. This move is all about keeping T-Mobile's momentum going strong in the crowded US wireless scene.

Gopalan's telecom journey and digital-first push at T-Mobile Gopalan takes charge at a tricky time for telecom—amid regulatory and operational challenges and strong competition from AT&T and Verizon.

As COO, he's already helped boost T-Mobile's 5G and fiber networks and pushed the company toward a more digital-first approach.

Gopalan's extensive experience in telecom and tech Gopalan brings over three decades of experience across telecom and tech, with past roles at Bharti Airtel, Vodafone, Capital One, Accenture, and most recently as CEO of Deutsche Telekom Germany.

He's known for driving innovation and rapid growth wherever he goes.