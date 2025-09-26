Next Article
Gold prices pinch buyers: 27% dip in jewelry sales expected
Business
Gold jewelry sales in India are expected to fall by 27% this festive season, including Navratri and Diwali, as prices have soared to record highs—over ₹100,000 for 10gm.
With gold now much pricier than last year, people are skipping heavy pieces and choosing smaller, more affordable ornaments instead.
Lighter options
Delhi jeweler Arham Ahmad says shoppers are picking out lightweight options, sometimes as little as 2gm.
This shift is tough on jewelers who rely on festival sales for their income.
With demand already down 17% earlier this year (April-June 2024 vs. last year), experts think 2025 could see the lowest gold jewelry sales in five years.