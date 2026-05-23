Bitcoin falls nearly 3% to $75,398 amid global market worries

Altcoins fall amid $1.07B outflows

Big altcoins like BNB, XRP, Solana, and Cardano also fell (up to 4.75%), with weekly losses stacking up for both Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Over $400 million in leveraged positions were liquidated fast.

Meanwhile, crypto investment funds saw huge outflows: $1.07 billion left the space (mostly from Bitcoin), showing investors are feeling cautious as everyone keeps an eye on US inflation and Federal Reserve rate moves.