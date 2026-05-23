Bitcoin falls nearly 3% to $75,398 amid global market worries
Business
Crypto had a rough 24 hours: Bitcoin dropped nearly 3% to $75,398, and Ethereum slid to $2,061.
This dip came as global market worries and geopolitical uncertainty pushed the overall crypto market cap down by over 2%, landing at $2.52 trillion.
Altcoins fall amid $1.07B outflows
Big altcoins like BNB, XRP, Solana, and Cardano also fell (up to 4.75%), with weekly losses stacking up for both Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Over $400 million in leveraged positions were liquidated fast.
Meanwhile, crypto investment funds saw huge outflows: $1.07 billion left the space (mostly from Bitcoin), showing investors are feeling cautious as everyone keeps an eye on US inflation and Federal Reserve rate moves.