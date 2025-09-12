Bitcoin hits $116,000 as US inflation eases

For anyone watching the markets, this is a big deal: steady inflation is fueling bets that cheaper borrowing is coming soon. That's making riskier assets like Bitcoin more attractive, with over $900 million recently flowing into Bitcoin ETFs.

Bitcoin's rally lifts US stocks

Bitcoin's rally lined up with gains in US stocks—the S&P 500 rose 0.8% and Dow Jones climbed 1.4%—all thanks to optimism about possible rate cuts.

While sellers kept Bitcoin just under $116,000 for now, analysts say this price range will be key for what happens next.