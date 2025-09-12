Honeywell Automation's stock rises 2% after solid quarterly update

Sales for April-June 2025 hit ₹1,183 crore—a big 23% jump from last year—though profits slipped by nearly 9%. Still, total income climbed over 21%, showing business momentum is holding up.

Honeywell is rewarding shareholders with a ₹105 per share dividend (announced in May, paid in June).

For the full year ended March 2025, sales grew modestly and net profit nudged up to ₹523 crore.

With rising assets and steady earnings per share, the company looks financially solid for now.