Honeywell Automation's stock rises 2% after solid quarterly update
Honeywell Automation India's shares rose 2.18% to ₹37,495 on Friday, catching investors' attention after the company posted a solid quarterly update.
The stock's spot in the Nifty Midcap 150 signals it's one to watch.
Sales for April-June hit ₹1,183 crore
Sales for April-June 2025 hit ₹1,183 crore—a big 23% jump from last year—though profits slipped by nearly 9%.
Still, total income climbed over 21%, showing business momentum is holding up.
Honeywell is rewarding shareholders with a ₹105 per share dividend (announced in May, paid in June).
For the full year ended March 2025, sales grew modestly and net profit nudged up to ₹523 crore.
With rising assets and steady earnings per share, the company looks financially solid for now.