Bitcoin holds steady at $70,500 as crypto ETFs see outflows

Bitcoin's current level is a big deal for investors: it's still close to recent levels and has climbed 10% since global tensions picked up, while gold actually dropped 17%. That's making Bitcoin look like a solid option when markets get jumpy.

Solana and Ethereum are wobbling too

Whether Bitcoin breaks above $72,000 or slips below $69,000 depends on upcoming inflation data and what the US Fed says next.

Other coins are wobbling too: Ethereum is around $2,100 and Solana is at $89.

Experts like Mudrex's Akshat Siddhant say Bitcoin's stability near $70,000 is impressive right now, while Giottus CEO Vikram Subburaj suggests waiting for clear moves before jumping in.