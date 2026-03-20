Bitcoin holds steady at $70,500 as crypto ETFs see outflows
Bitcoin is holding its ground at about $70,500 on Friday, barely dipping even as $219 million flowed out of crypto ETFs.
This resilience comes as the market watches to see if Bitcoin can keep up its strength after spot ETFs got the green light from US regulators.
Bitcoin's current level is a big deal for investors
Bitcoin's current level is a big deal for investors: it's still close to recent levels and has climbed 10% since global tensions picked up, while gold actually dropped 17%.
That's making Bitcoin look like a solid option when markets get jumpy.
Solana and Ethereum are wobbling too
Whether Bitcoin breaks above $72,000 or slips below $69,000 depends on upcoming inflation data and what the US Fed says next.
Other coins are wobbling too: Ethereum is around $2,100 and Solana is at $89.
Experts like Mudrex's Akshat Siddhant say Bitcoin's stability near $70,000 is impressive right now, while Giottus CEO Vikram Subburaj suggests waiting for clear moves before jumping in.