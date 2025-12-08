Bitcoin hovers near $91,000 as markets eye Fed decision
Bitcoin is holding steady just above $91,000 after a quick dip to $89,300, with everyone watching for the Federal Reserve's interest rate call on December 10.
The coin has seen wild swings lately—peaking at nearly $126,000 in October and dropping to about $75,000 in April.
Why does this matter?
A likely 0.25% Fed rate cut (with almost 90% odds) could make things easier for riskier assets like Bitcoin.
If Bitcoin breaks above $92,000, analysts think it might push toward the big $100k mark—but slipping below $86,000 could mean more losses ahead.
What else is moving?
Ethereum climbed to $3,112 and other coins like BNB and SOL are also up.
These gains follow a fresh $13.5 billion cash boost from the Fed that's helped ease money pressures—even as inflation and global tensions keep things unpredictable.