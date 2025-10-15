Bitcoin Jesus settles tax evasion case for $50 million

Ver's case highlights the importance of tax compliance

Ver was accused of skipping out on taxes after giving up his US citizenship in 2014, without reporting about 131,000 bitcoins he owned at the time.

In court, Ver admitted to owing about $17 million in taxes he hadn't reported.

This case is a big reminder that US authorities are getting serious about crypto tax compliance—no matter how famous you are in the space.

Ver's been a citizen of St Kitts and Nevis since leaving the US.