Bitcoin just smashed past $91,000—here's what's up
Bitcoin soared above $91,000 on December 2, marking its biggest daily jump since May.
The main reason? Over $157 million in short positions were wiped out in just 24 hours, causing a rush of activity.
In total, crypto liquidations hit more than $312 million that day.
Big banks and investors are jumping in
Trading volume more than doubled to $92 billion as interest spiked.
Major players like Bank of America will soon let their 15,000 advisers suggest Bitcoin investments (1-4% allocations), and they'll start covering four Bitcoin ETFs from January.
Vanguard is also opening the door for over 50 million customers to invest in crypto funds.
While big names are getting involved, analysts still warn that volatility could stick around—especially with key market meetings ahead this month.