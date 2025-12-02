Bitcoin just smashed past $91,000—here's what's up

Big banks and investors are jumping in

Trading volume more than doubled to $92 billion as interest spiked.

Major players like Bank of America will soon let their 15,000 advisers suggest Bitcoin investments (1-4% allocations), and they'll start covering four Bitcoin ETFs from January.

Vanguard is also opening the door for over 50 million customers to invest in crypto funds.

While big names are getting involved, analysts still warn that volatility could stick around—especially with key market meetings ahead this month.