Blackstone wants to double India investments to $100B by 2031
What's the story
Blackstone, the global investment firm, plans to double its investments in India from the current $50 billion to a whopping $100 billion over the next five years. The announcement was made by Jon Gray, President of Blackstone while speaking with CNBC-TV18. He expressed his confidence in India's long-term potential due to its workforce, technology capabilities, infrastructure development, and scope for economic expansion.
Market approach
Gray highlights India's capital markets as a major strength
Gray said that investing in India often means building businesses and expanding their capacity to serve a growing domestic market, not just buying established assets.
He also emphasized India's capital markets as a major strength, citing the size of the stock market, liquidity and pipeline of initial public offerings (IPOs).
"I'm not sure Indians recognize how powerful and valuable their capital markets are. They've become an incredible asset to the country," Gray said.
Long-term vision
Commitment to India amid market volatility
Despite market volatility, Gray said Blackstone remains committed to India.
He noted that periods of market weakness can give long-term investors the chance to buy businesses or real estate at more reasonable prices.
The firm is also exploring opportunities related to artificial intelligence (AI), such as data centers, cloud infrastructure, and computing capacity.
Growth sectors
Other sectors with growth opportunities
Gray identified financial services, healthcare, travel and manufacturing as other sectors with potential growth opportunities as India's middle class expands.
He said the firm's investment strategy would continue to focus on identifying businesses with strong management teams and helping them grow.
"The key is to find good companies and great managers, and then lean in to help them," Gray said.