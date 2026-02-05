Blade Runner studio suing Tesla over AI image

Alcon claims damage to 'Blade Runner 2099' series

Alcon claims Tesla's move gave a false impression of endorsement and hurt their upcoming Blade Runner 2099 series.

The judge said it's too soon to decide whether the defendants' actions could qualify as fair use.

Alcon is seeking up to $150,000 per work in damages, plus profits and fees.

The legal fight is ongoing, with Tesla and Warner Bros. not immediately responding to requests for comment.