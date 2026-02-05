Blade Runner studio suing Tesla over AI image
Business
Tesla and Elon Musk are facing a copyright lawsuit from Alcon Entertainment after a judge refused to toss out the case.
The dispute is about an AI-generated image of Tesla's Cybercab, shown at Musk's 2024 event, which Alcon says used Blade Runner 2049 film stills without permission.
Alcon claims damage to 'Blade Runner 2099' series
Alcon claims Tesla's move gave a false impression of endorsement and hurt their upcoming Blade Runner 2099 series.
The judge said it's too soon to decide whether the defendants' actions could qualify as fair use.
Alcon is seeking up to $150,000 per work in damages, plus profits and fees.
The legal fight is ongoing, with Tesla and Warner Bros. not immediately responding to requests for comment.