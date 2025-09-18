Blinkit-AI raises $1.2 million to make AI tools more accessible
Blinkit-AI, an Indian startup launched in 2021, just scored $1.2 million in seed funding from Foliflex Cables (India) Pvt. Ltd.
The team says the money will help them ramp up product development, hire more engineers, and make it easier for businesses to plug into their platform—which pulls together over 50 top AI models like ChatGPT and Perplexity.
Their platform pulls together AI tools into 1 easy-to-use place
Their platform is built for creators, small businesses, and enterprises looking for easy-to-use AI tools—all in one place.
You can create content, automate campaigns, or use multilingual voice bots to connect with customers (think: making your brand sound local everywhere).
There's even a free trial if you want to test things out before diving in.
The team is on a mission to meet the demand
With this new funding, Blinkit-AI hopes to expand across India's fast-growing digital scene.
Led by CEO Anubhav Pandit and a team with backgrounds in tech, healthcare, and media, they're aiming to meet the rising demand for smarter automation as India goes digital.