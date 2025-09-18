Goldman Sachs sees Nifty at 27,000 in a year
Goldman Sachs is feeling upbeat about India's stock market, saying the Nifty index could touch 27,000 in the next 12 months.
This outlook comes as the US economy is expected to slow down (but not crash), and the US Fed is likely to cut interest rates twice this year—making things easier for emerging markets like India.
Where to invest?
EM equities have already jumped over 20% in 2024, and Indian stocks are set for steady mid- to high single-digit growth.
Goldman expects India's earnings to grow by 11% in 2025, especially in sectors like staples, autos, and quick-service restaurants.
They're also betting on cement due to strong property demand and GST cuts.
On the flip side, they're less excited about infrastructure and pharma right now but are keeping a neutral stance on IT.