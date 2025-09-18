Goldman Sachs sees Nifty at 27,000 in a year

Where to invest?

EM equities have already jumped over 20% in 2024, and Indian stocks are set for steady mid- to high single-digit growth.

Goldman expects India's earnings to grow by 11% in 2025, especially in sectors like staples, autos, and quick-service restaurants.

They're also betting on cement due to strong property demand and GST cuts.

On the flip side, they're less excited about infrastructure and pharma right now but are keeping a neutral stance on IT.