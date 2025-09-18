Families of Air India crash victims sue Boeing, Honeywell

The families of four passengers who died in an Air India crash in June have filed a lawsuit against Boeing and Honeywell. The lawsuit alleges that faulty fuel switches were the cause of the accident and accuses both companies of negligence. The incident involved Air India Flight 171, a Boeing 787, which crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad en route to London Gatwick, killing 241 people on board and 19 on the ground, totaling 260 fatalities.

Investigation details FAA deemed fuel switches safe in previous assessments The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has previously declared fuel control switches in Boeing planes as safe. However, a preliminary inquiry into the Air India crash found that engine fuel was cut off shortly after takeoff. This led investigators to focus on the fuel switches as a possible cause of the accident. The lawsuit claims both companies were aware of this risk when they developed and marketed the 787 Dreamliner and its components.

Legal arguments Design defect allowed inadvertent cutoff The lawsuit cites a 2018 FAA advisory recommending operators inspect the locking mechanism of fuel switches to prevent accidental movement and fuel supply cutoff. In the case of Air India Flight 171, the switch was moved from "run" to "cut-off," hampering thrust. The families claim this was a design defect that allowed for inadvertent cutoff of fuel supply and total loss of thrust necessary to propel the plane.

Accusations 'Boeing, Honeywell sat idly': Families The families also accuse Boeing and Honeywell of failing to warn airlines that the switches required inspection and repair. They further allege that the companies did not provide replacement parts for installation by their customers. "Boeing and Honeywell 'sat idly' behind a gentle advisory that merely recommended inspecting the switches," said the families, who are represented by Texas-based Lanier Law Firm.