iValue's ₹560cr IPO is now open: Should you subscribe?

iValue connects big global tech brands like Google Cloud and Nutanix with Indian businesses. They work through over 800 system integrators, delivering cybersecurity, cloud, data management, and AI solutions to 2,877 clients.

Key financials and risks

Half the IPO shares go to institutional investors; retail buyers get 35%, and non-institutional folks get 15%.

Last financial year (FY25), revenue grew 18% to ₹923 crore with a profit of ₹85.3 crore—but over 60% of revenue comes from just 10 partners and staff turnover is high at 34%.