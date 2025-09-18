Bitcoin hits $117,500 as Fed cuts rates for 1st time

Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin also gain

Analysts say Bitcoin could push toward $118,500 if momentum holds, though some warn it might dip to $92,000 before heading higher.

Other coins also rallied—Ethereum hit $4,611 (up almost 3%), XRP reached $3.09 (up 2.9%), and Dogecoin jumped over 6% to $0.28.

With total crypto market value now around $4.1 trillion, there's a fresh sense of optimism and a watchful eye on what comes next.