Bitcoin hits $117,500 as Fed cuts rates for 1st time
Business
Bitcoin climbed nearly 1% to $117,500 on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve announced its first interest rate cut of 2025.
The move sparked a quick reaction, with Bitcoin briefly testing $117,800 as traders weighed what lower rates could mean for crypto.
Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin also gain
Analysts say Bitcoin could push toward $118,500 if momentum holds, though some warn it might dip to $92,000 before heading higher.
Other coins also rallied—Ethereum hit $4,611 (up almost 3%), XRP reached $3.09 (up 2.9%), and Dogecoin jumped over 6% to $0.28.
With total crypto market value now around $4.1 trillion, there's a fresh sense of optimism and a watchful eye on what comes next.