Dreamfolks shares crash 70% since January: What's happening Business Sep 18, 2025

Dreamfolks Services, known for making airport lounges more accessible, just saw its shares drop another 5% to ₹124.51 on the NSE.

The big reason? They've abruptly stopped all domestic airport lounge services in India, leaving clients without access.

The company says it'll keep running other domestic perks and international lounges, but this move has had a material impact on the company and its investors.