Huawei's AI boost and interest rate dynamics

Huawei added to the buzz by announcing its Atlas 950 computing node, set to launch in the fourth quarter of this year, which analysts suggest could give China's AI scene another big boost.

While the US cut interest rates, China kept its own steady, which analysts interpret as a sign of confidence in their approach.

Over in Hong Kong, the central bank adjusted its rate to 4.50%, and the Hang Seng briefly topped 27,000 points, with analysts noting growing optimism about Chinese markets.