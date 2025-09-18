Box office buzz: 'Lokah' nears ₹200cr; late-night shows in UK

Producer Dulquer Salmaan's smart choices helped the film's success

Made for just ₹30 crore, Lokah brings a fresh twist as a female-superhero fantasy inspired by Kerala's Aithihyamala legends and set in Bengaluru.

The script—co-written by Santhy Balachandran and director Dominic Arun—mixes humor with local flavor.

Producer Dulquer Salmaan's smart choices (like adding major cameos and planning VFX from day one) helped Lokah click with Tamil and Telugu audiences too.

Anil Thomas from Kerala Film Chamber noted how late-night shows were added to keep up with demand—a pretty rare sight for Malayalam cinema!