M-cap of BSE-listed companies hits 11-month high of ₹465L crore

Market performance

Mid, small, and PSU stocks shine

The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices have jumped by 4.7% and 6%, respectively. Meanwhile, public sector undertakings (PSUs) have surged a whopping 7.5%. Sectoral indices such as BSE Auto and Oil & Gas also witnessed strong gains of 9% and 4.5%, respectively, during this period. The uptrend is mainly driven by optimism over India-US trade talks progress and expectations of rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve.