M-cap of BSE-listed companies hits 11-month high of ₹465L crore
What's the story
The market capitalization of all Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)-listed companies has hit an 11-month high, crossing ₹465 lakh crore. The milestone was last seen on October 3, 2024. The current figure is just 2.7% away from the all-time high reached on September 27, 2024. Since early September, investors have added nearly ₹20 lakh crore in value to their portfolios, reflecting strong participation across large, mid, and small-cap stocks.
Market performance
Mid, small, and PSU stocks shine
The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices have jumped by 4.7% and 6%, respectively. Meanwhile, public sector undertakings (PSUs) have surged a whopping 7.5%. Sectoral indices such as BSE Auto and Oil & Gas also witnessed strong gains of 9% and 4.5%, respectively, during this period. The uptrend is mainly driven by optimism over India-US trade talks progress and expectations of rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve.
Future outlook
Analysts expect continued rally
Analysts expect the market rally to continue after a potential 25-basis-point rate cut by the Federal Reserve. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is also seen as a possible candidate for easing in October 2025 amid softening inflation. Three mainboard IPOs, including Urban Company, have made a strong debut on the BSE, reflecting strong demand for niche midcaps.