Next Article
China ends Google antitrust probe, raises questions about political influence
Business
China just ended its antitrust investigation into Google's Android system, which had been ongoing until now and was widely seen as a counter to US tariffs.
Interestingly, Google wasn't told directly—the news broke through reports instead.
This move comes right in the middle of ongoing US-China negotiations about tech and trade.
Implications of the decision
China's decision shows how it uses big regulatory actions as bargaining chips during tense talks with the US—especially over tech giants like TikTok and NVIDIA.
It's another reminder that international politics can shape what happens on your favorite platforms.
While Google hasn't commented yet, this signals Beijing is willing to adjust its rules when bigger deals are at stake.