Sensex hits new peak, Nifty closes above 25,400 for 1st time
On Thursday, the Sensex jumped 295.56 points to a fresh all-time high of 82,989.27, while the Nifty rose to 25,408.55.
This marks a huge rally—over 1,000 points in the past 14 sessions—fueled by optimism after the US Federal Reserve's latest rate cut and hopes for more.
US interest rates affect Indian markets
Lower US interest rates are drawing more foreign money into Indian markets and supporting the rupee.
Plus, positive vibes from India-US trade talks and falling crude oil prices (down to $67.86/barrel) are helping keep inflation in check—a win for everyone from investors to everyday spenders.
IT and banking stocks lead the way
Tech stocks like Infosys and HCL Tech led gains with IT up 1.5%, while banks like HDFC Bank also climbed.
Market experts say Nifty could keep rising toward 25,600 if momentum holds but warn that dropping below 25,200 might trigger a correction.
Meanwhile, market volatility has dipped to very low levels—good news if you like things steady.