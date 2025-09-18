Vedanta demerger case: NCLT seeks ministry's stand on financial risks
Vedanta's big plan to split up its businesses ran into trouble when the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas raised objections at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).
The ministry said Vedanta didn't fully disclose ₹3,200 crore in loans and may have misrepresented some of its oil and gas assets—raising questions about financial risks if the split goes through.
The government also pointed out that Vedanta used exploration blocks as loan security without proper approvals and didn't give stakeholders enough details.
Vedanta pushed back, saying they followed all rules, had shareholder support, and even offered a corporate guarantee to ease concerns.
After settling a separate issue with Sepco Electric Power Construction Corporation, the block on the demerger was lifted by the appellate tribunal.
Now, all eyes are on the final hearing set for October 8, 2025.