Buzzing IPO scene: 10 startups eye $5B by Diwali
India's IPO scene is buzzing, with startups aiming to raise $2-3.5 billion (maybe even $5 billion) by Diwali this year.
The market's looking lively as more young companies line up to go public.
Urban Company's IPO was oversubscribed 100x
Ten big names—like Lenskart, Meesho, and Groww—have filed to raise over ₹17,000 crore through new share sales.
Urban Company's recent IPO was a hit, getting oversubscribed 100x, which has definitely amped up investor excitement.
SEBI's new rules make it easier for startups to list
India's IPO market has already raised $8.5 billion in 2025 and could reach $25 billion by year-end.
SEBI's new rules—like confidential filings and shorter lock-ins—make it easier for startups to list.
Over 60 draft prospectuses have landed just in the last three months.
Pine Labs got SEBI's nod for its IPO
Pine Labs got SEBI's nod for its IPO; PhonePe is prepping a confidential filing for a billion-dollar debut.
Meanwhile, steady SIP investments at home are helping balance out cautious vibes from foreign investors—all while everyone keeps an eye on US-India trade talks.