Buzzing IPO scene: 10 startups eye $5B by Diwali

India's IPO scene is buzzing, with startups aiming to raise $2-3.5 billion (maybe even $5 billion) by Diwali this year. The market's looking lively as more young companies line up to go public.

Urban Company's IPO was oversubscribed 100x Ten big names—like Lenskart, Meesho, and Groww—have filed to raise over ₹17,000 crore through new share sales.

SEBI's new rules make it easier for startups to list India's IPO market has already raised $8.5 billion in 2025 and could reach $25 billion by year-end.

SEBI's new rules—like confidential filings and shorter lock-ins—make it easier for startups to list.

Over 60 draft prospectuses have landed just in the last three months.