Shein's new program helps other brands tap its manufacturing network

Shein is preparing for a potential IPO in Hong Kong

Around 20 brands, including Pimkie and Jian Lasala, are currently using the service, which has been promoted through a new website launched in August 2024.

Xcelerator isn't just about making clothes—it also helps with things like sample development and order fulfillment.

By requiring brands to sell on its platform, Shein is setting itself apart from competitors like Alibaba.com.

All this is happening while the company gears up for a possible IPO in Hong Kong after facing hurdles with a US listing.