Shein's new program helps other brands tap its manufacturing network
Shein recently launched Xcelerator, a program that lets other fashion brands use its speedy manufacturing network in China.
The move comes as Shein faces US tariff pressures and shifting sales, so it's looking for new ways to grow.
To get access, brands need to join Shein's online marketplace.
Shein is preparing for a potential IPO in Hong Kong
Around 20 brands, including Pimkie and Jian Lasala, are currently using the service, which has been promoted through a new website launched in August 2024.
Xcelerator isn't just about making clothes—it also helps with things like sample development and order fulfillment.
By requiring brands to sell on its platform, Shein is setting itself apart from competitors like Alibaba.com.
All this is happening while the company gears up for a possible IPO in Hong Kong after facing hurdles with a US listing.