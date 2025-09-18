Next Article
Sensex opens at 83,108 as US Fed cuts rates
Business
Indian stock markets got a boost on Thursday as the US Federal Reserve trimmed interest rates.
The Sensex opened up over 400 points at 83,108, and the Nifty50 also climbed.
IT giants like Infosys and HCLTech saw strong gains, leading the charge.
IT shares jump on Fed rate cut
A Fed rate cut usually means cheaper money worldwide—and that tends to fire up global stock markets. IT shares jumped more than 1%.
But not every sector joined the party—financials and metals like Bajaj Finance and Tata Steel actually slipped a bit.
Why did the US Fed cut rates?
The US Fed said it's cutting rates because of ongoing economic uncertainty and its goals for jobs and inflation.
That decision sent a wave of optimism across world markets, showing just how closely Indian stocks track big global policy shifts.