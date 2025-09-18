Federal Reserve cuts interest rates by 25bps amid inflation concerns

The US Federal Reserve has cut its key interest rate by a quarter percentage point (25bps), as widely expected by economists. The move comes amid growing concerns over the US labor market and inflation still lingering. The decision was made during an 11-to-1 vote of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), with newly appointed Governor Stephen Miran being the sole dissenting voice in favor of a half-point cut.

Rate adjustment Fed's overnight lending rate now in 4-4.25% range The FOMC's decision has lowered its benchmark overnight lending rate by a quarter percentage point, bringing the overnight funds rate to a range between 4% and 4.25%. This is the first cut since December and comes as part of the Fed's strategy to manage economic growth amid mixed signals from labor markets and inflation trends.

Economic outlook Job gains have slowed: FOMC In its post-meeting statement, the FOMC acknowledged that economic activity has "moderated," but added that "job gains have slowed" and inflation "has moved up and remains somewhat elevated." These developments pose challenges to the Fed's dual mandate of price stability and maximum employment. The committee also noted an increase in downside risks to employment, highlighting concerns over labor market conditions amid ongoing inflationary pressures.

Market response Rate cut's impact on financial markets The announcement of the rate cut led to mixed reactions in the stock market, with major averages showing volatility. Fed Chair Jerome Powell described the move as "risk management" rather than a direct response to a weakening economy. Treasury yields also reacted differently, falling on short-duration issues but rising otherwise.

Policy stance Powell addresses labor market slowdown concerns At his post-meeting news conference, Powell reiterated concerns about the labor market's slowdown in both supply and demand for workers. He said this is "unusual in this less dynamic and somewhat softer labor market." The decision to cut rates, he said, puts monetary policy in a "more neutral" position rather than moderately restrictive. This indicates the Fed's approach toward maintaining economic stability amid changing conditions.