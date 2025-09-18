Seshaasai Technologies to launch ₹480 crore IPO next week Business Sep 18, 2025

Seshaasai Technologies is launching its IPO from Tuesday, September 23, to Thursday, September 25, 2025, with shares priced between ₹402 and ₹423.

The company aims to raise ₹813 crore—₹480 crore through new shares and ₹333 crore via an offer-for-sale.

If you're thinking of investing, the minimum lot is 35 shares (about ₹14,805).

After the IPO, the company's market cap is expected to land between ₹6,528 crore and ₹6,844 crore.