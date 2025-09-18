Seshaasai Technologies to launch ₹480 crore IPO next week
Seshaasai Technologies is launching its IPO from Tuesday, September 23, to Thursday, September 25, 2025, with shares priced between ₹402 and ₹423.
The company aims to raise ₹813 crore—₹480 crore through new shares and ₹333 crore via an offer-for-sale.
If you're thinking of investing, the minimum lot is 35 shares (about ₹14,805).
After the IPO, the company's market cap is expected to land between ₹6,528 crore and ₹6,844 crore.
What does Seshaasai do?
Started in 1993 and rebranded just last year (2024), Seshaasai specializes in tech solutions for payments, communication, and fulfillment—mostly for banks and insurance companies—with a strong focus on data security.
They also work with IoT across industries and are one of India's top cheque leaf producers.
Key details of the IPO
Half the IPO is set aside for big institutional investors; retail investors like you get 15%, as do non-institutional investors.
Employees get a special discount of ₹40 per share.
The money raised will help fund expansion plans and pay off debt.
In FY24, they reported an EPS of ₹11.47—showing steady profits as demand grows in India's booming payments market.