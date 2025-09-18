Next Article
Hindalco shares gain nearly 8% this month
Hindalco's stock has climbed nearly 8% this month and almost 17% over the past three months, closing at ₹755.95 on Wednesday with only a slight dip.
This comes before news broke about a fire at Novelis Inc.'s Oswego Plant in New York the following day—therefore, the incident's impact on investor confidence is yet to be seen.
Trading volume exceeds weekly average
Trading volume shot up to over 4.1 million shares, well above the weekly average, showing lots of market interest.
With a market cap of ₹1.68 lakh crore, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, and earnings per share at ₹75.34, Hindalco's numbers point to solid financial health—even as it deals with unexpected challenges like the Novelis plant fire.