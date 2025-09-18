Hindalco shares gain nearly 8% this month Business Sep 18, 2025

Hindalco's stock has climbed nearly 8% this month and almost 17% over the past three months, closing at ₹755.95 on Wednesday with only a slight dip.

This comes before news broke about a fire at Novelis Inc.'s Oswego Plant in New York the following day—therefore, the incident's impact on investor confidence is yet to be seen.