Eicher Motors zooms 19.5% in a month: What's driving it
Business
Eicher Motors has seen its stock price shoot up by 19.5% over the past month, now trading at ₹6,890.5 as of September 18, 2025.
With a market cap of ₹1.89 lakh crore and healthy financials—like a price-to-earnings ratio of 39 and earnings per share at ₹176—the company's been catching investors' eyes lately.
Trading volume and price action
Trading activity is strong, with over three lakh shares changing hands recently and an average weekly volume above six lakh.
Even though the stock dipped slightly on the last trading day, it still ended the week up by nearly 0.8%.
Over the last three months, Eicher Motors has delivered an impressive return of 29%, reflecting its solid performance.