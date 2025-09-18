Titan's stock shows resilience amid market volatility

Trading activity and price movement

Trading activity has picked up lately—over 6.5 lakh shares changed hands recently, well above the weekly average.

The stock returned a healthy 3.44% in the last three months but did see a small dip of about 2.7% last week.

Even with these ups and downs (like closing slightly lower at ₹3,556.8 yesterday), Titan continues to demonstrate resilience in the market.