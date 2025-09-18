Next Article
Titan's stock shows resilience amid market volatility
Business
Titan Company's stock has been holding its ground, inching up by nearly 1% over the past month and trading at ₹3,523 as of September 18, 2025.
With a hefty market cap of over ₹3 lakh crore and solid financials, Titan is showing it can keep its cool even when markets get a bit unpredictable.
Trading activity and price movement
Trading activity has picked up lately—over 6.5 lakh shares changed hands recently, well above the weekly average.
The stock returned a healthy 3.44% in the last three months but did see a small dip of about 2.7% last week.
Even with these ups and downs (like closing slightly lower at ₹3,556.8 yesterday), Titan continues to demonstrate resilience in the market.