Jio Financial Services stock rises 1.87% in past week
Jio Financial Services just had a bit of a bumpy month, with its stock dropping 3.53% as of September 18, 2025.
Still, there's a silver lining—over the past week, the stock actually bounced back by 1.87%, showing some fight even as the whole financial sector faces challenges.
Jio Financial Services stock performance and market valuation
On September 17, Jio's shares closed at ₹315.45 with over 10 million shares traded—so investors are definitely paying attention.
The company is valued at around ₹2 lakh crore right now, and while its P/E ratio (123.51) and earnings per share (₹2.56) are worth noting for anyone tracking growth potential, what stands out is that in the last three months, Jio delivered an impressive return of nearly 9%.
So despite some ups and downs, it's still making waves in India's finance scene.