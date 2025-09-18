Jio Financial Services stock rises 1.87% in past week

Jio Financial Services stock performance and market valuation

On September 17, Jio's shares closed at ₹315.45 with over 10 million shares traded—so investors are definitely paying attention.

The company is valued at around ₹2 lakh crore right now, and while its P/E ratio (123.51) and earnings per share (₹2.56) are worth noting for anyone tracking growth potential, what stands out is that in the last three months, Jio delivered an impressive return of nearly 9%.

So despite some ups and downs, it's still making waves in India's finance scene.